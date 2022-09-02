PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores and highlights from week 2 high school football games in central Illinois.
Normal West defeated Bloomington, 46-0
Normal Community defeated Champaign Central, 50-13
Peoria High defeated Danville, 35-16
Champaign Centennial defeated Manual, 69-20
Morton defeated Richwoods, 45-13
Pekin defeated Belleville East, 33-22
Woodstock defeated Limestone, 45-13
Marengo defeated Canton, 41-20
Rock Island defeated Dunlap, 26-13
East Peoria defeated Aurora Central Catholic, 32-26
Kankakee defeated Washington, 45-0
U-High beat Springfield Southeast, 27-14
Tri-Valley defeated Dee-Mack, 33-12
Eureka defeated Tremont, 50-0
Ridgeview-Lexington defeated Villa Grove, 33-26
Monticello defeated IVC, 38-8
Elmwood-Brimfield defeated Rushville-Industry, 20-6
Farmington defeated Havana, 58-8
Olympia defeated Pittsfield, 51-12
Prairie Central defeated Pontiac, 55-13
Illini West defeated L-V-C, 34-8