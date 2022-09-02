PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores and highlights from week 2 high school football games in central Illinois.

Normal West defeated Bloomington, 46-0

Normal Community defeated Champaign Central, 50-13

Peoria High defeated Danville, 35-16

Champaign Centennial defeated Manual, 69-20

Morton defeated Richwoods, 45-13

Pekin defeated Belleville East, 33-22

Woodstock defeated Limestone, 45-13

Marengo defeated Canton, 41-20

Rock Island defeated Dunlap, 26-13

East Peoria defeated Aurora Central Catholic, 32-26

Kankakee defeated Washington, 45-0

U-High beat Springfield Southeast, 27-14

Tri-Valley defeated Dee-Mack, 33-12

Eureka defeated Tremont, 50-0

Ridgeview-Lexington defeated Villa Grove, 33-26

Monticello defeated IVC, 38-8

Elmwood-Brimfield defeated Rushville-Industry, 20-6

Farmington defeated Havana, 58-8

Olympia defeated Pittsfield, 51-12

Prairie Central defeated Pontiac, 55-13

Illini West defeated L-V-C, 34-8