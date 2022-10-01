PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Eureka, Prairie, Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with football wins Friday night.

Here are your week 6 scores.

Pekin def. Metamora, 55-13

Dunlap def. Canton, 38-14

Washington def. East Peoria, 51-7

Morton def. Limestone, 49-7

Normal West def. manual, 41-14

Normal Community def. Danville, 50-43 (3 OT)

Champaign Centennial def. Bloomington, 49-14

Champaign Central def. Notre Dame, 26-8

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin def. U-High, 49-7

Eureka def. El Paso-Gridley, 33-3

Ridgeview-Lexington def. GCMS, 40-12

Tri-Valley def. Fieldcrest, 41-0

Dee-Mack def. Tremont, 46-0

Prairie Central def. PBL, 51-8

Central Catholic def. St. Joe-Ogden, 42-20

Macomb def. Elmwood-Brimfield, 38-20

Farmington def. Rushville-Industry, 33-16

Maroa-Forsyth def. Olympia, 42-20

Tolono Unity def. Pontiac, 47-0

ROWVA def. Stark County, 34-13

Wethersfield def. Knoxville, 27-19

Mercer County def. Princeville, 51-14

West Hancock def. LVC, 26-0