Prep Football Round-Up for Oct. 21, 2021: Peoria High Outlasts Notre Dame

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eddie Clark’s two-yard touchdown run with under two minutes remaining in the game lifted Peoria High to a 40-35 win over Notre Dame at Peoria Stadium on Thursday night.

Moments earlier the senior running back returned a long kickoff for a touchdown but the play was negated by an illegal block. Notre Dame’s Alex Osmulski’s 19-yard touchdown run with 3:03 left had given the Irish a 35-32 lead.

Clark finished the night with four touchdowns.

Among the big Friday night games: Morton (6-2, 5-1) tries to win its first Mid-Illini Conference title since 1992 with a win at Dunlap. The Eagles (5-3, 4-2) likely have enough playoff points (wins by opponents) to make the postseason but can guarantee a berth in the playoffs with a win.

Washington (6-2, 5-1) can earn at least a share of the Mid-Illini title with a victory at winless East Peoria.