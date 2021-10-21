Prep Football Round-Up for Oct. 21, 2021: Peoria High Outlasts Notre Dame

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eddie Clark’s two-yard touchdown run with under two minutes remaining in the game lifted Peoria High to a 40-35 win over Notre Dame at Peoria Stadium on Thursday night.

Moments earlier the senior running back returned a long kickoff for a touchdown but the play was negated by an illegal block. Notre Dame’s Alex Osmulski’s 19-yard touchdown run with 3:03 left had given the Irish a 35-32 lead.

Clark finished the night with four touchdowns.

Among the big Friday night games: Morton (6-2, 5-1) tries to win its first Mid-Illini Conference title since 1992 with a win at Dunlap. The Eagles (5-3, 4-2) likely have enough playoff points (wins by opponents) to make the postseason but can guarantee a berth in the playoffs with a win.

Washington (6-2, 5-1) can earn at least a share of the Mid-Illini title with a victory at winless East Peoria.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News