Prep Football: Second Round Playoff Highlights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton, Washington, Tri-Valley, Farmington and Ridgeview-Lexington are among the area high school football teams to pick up victories in the second round of the IHSA state playoffs.

Below is a rundown of all the central Illinois scores from Saturday. Enjoy the highlights!

Morton 28, Morris 24

Washington 27, Champaign Centennial 13

Pekin 28, Rockton Hononegah 31

Tri-Valley 42, Dee-Mack 0

Farmington 35, Tremont 12

Ridgeview/Lexington 47, Peru St. Bede 20

Prairie Central 0, Princeton 40

Abingdon-Avon 55, Iroquois West 30