Prep Football: Second Round Playoff Highlights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton, Washington, Tri-Valley, Farmington and Ridgeview-Lexington are among the area high school football teams to pick up victories in the second round of the IHSA state playoffs.
Below is a rundown of all the central Illinois scores from Saturday. Enjoy the highlights!
Morton 28, Morris 24
Washington 27, Champaign Centennial 13
Pekin 28, Rockton Hononegah 31
Tri-Valley 42, Dee-Mack 0
Farmington 35, Tremont 12
Ridgeview/Lexington 47, Peru St. Bede 20
Prairie Central 0, Princeton 40
Abingdon-Avon 55, Iroquois West 30