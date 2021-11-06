Prep Football: Second Round Playoff Highlights

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton, Washington, Tri-Valley, Farmington and Ridgeview-Lexington are among the area high school football teams to pick up victories in the second round of the IHSA state playoffs.

Below is a rundown of all the central Illinois scores from Saturday. Enjoy the highlights!

Morton 28, Morris 24

Washington 27, Champaign Centennial 13

Pekin 28, Rockton Hononegah 31

Tri-Valley 42, Dee-Mack 0

Farmington 35, Tremont 12

Ridgeview/Lexington 47, Peru St. Bede 20

Prairie Central 0, Princeton 40

Abingdon-Avon 55, Iroquois West 30

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News