Prep Football Teams Hoping to Block COVID Stoppages This Spring

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Richwoods high School’s first week of football practice was interesting.

“It was just me and the lineman, the H-Backs and the tight ends,” said Knights head coach Roland Brown. “There was about 14-15 of us out here.”

The Knights had a positive COVID case right before practice officially started March 3. Nobody on the team showed symptoms or was sick but a huge group of players had to isolate due to contact tracing.

Richwoods won’t have the necessary number of players reach the Illinoi High School Association mandate for practice time (10 days) before this weekend’s opener. So Richwoods has to forfeit it’s first game.

“You can either be defeated by it or take it in stride and figure out how to beat it and move on,” Brown said. “This is a good lesson, you don’t always get what you want.”

The schools that can’t afford any kind of COVID shutdown are the ones in the Heart of Illinois Conference. They’re only playin g a four-game schedule this spring and if those teams have to quarantine for a week or two they could lose half their games.

“We have to follow the protocols. If we do that, we’ll be in good shape,” said Eureka coach Jason Bachman. “We separate our practices quite a bit so we don’t take down the whole team if one kid contracts it. Hopefully, we can manage the next four weeks.”

The IHSA moved Illinois’ high school football season from the fall to the spring during the pandemic and trimmed the season to six games with no state playoffs. The HOI-C voted to only play four games so its schools wouldn’t have to share athletes with the spring sports teams that begin their seasons next month.

“There’s been scares in multiple sports and just in your classroom,” said Deer Creek-Mackinaw football coach Cody Myers. “You see kids come and go and you feel awful. Our guys have done a great job. They are excited to play and they take it in stride.”

The season is already short enough this year. Football teams are trying to make cure COVID doesn’t make it any shorter.