PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school football teams are ready for Friday’s season openers.

Even in the intense heat that has gripped central Illinois this week. It’s causing some 7 p.m. games to be pushed back to 7:30 or 8:00 in an attempt to beat the heat.

Two area games are hot matchups in spite of the weather. Peoria High hosts Rochester and Normal Community hosts Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in crossover games pitting the Big 12 against the Central State 8.