PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There’s supposed to be a chill in the air Friday night.

But the cool autumn temps won’t be able to temper the heat of the big high school football showdown in Dunlap. The Eagles (6-0) plays host to Washington (5-1), both teams are state-ranked and eyeing the Mid-Illini Conference title.

Also Friday, Bloomington Central Catholic tries to move to 7-0 on the season. The saints last four wins have come against teams likely to make the playoffs.