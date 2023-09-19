PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West’s Jack Wenzel shot a 3-under 69 to capture medalist honors at the Big 12 boys golf meet Tuesday at Ironwood Golf Course.

Notre Dame, led by Ella Coulter’s 76, cruised to the Big 12 girls golf title.

The Peoria Christian (Inter-County) and El Paso-Gridley (Heart of Illinois Conference) also won boys golf conference titles. Tri-Valley was the girls golf champ at the HOIC meet.

U-High swept the boys and girls titles at the Randy Sharer Intercity Cross Country meet Tuesday at Maxwell Park.

Enjoy the highlights.