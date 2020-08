PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bloomington senior TJ Barger shot a 71 to take medalist honors but his team fell a strokes short.

Macomb beat Bloomington by one shot in a quadrangular golf match at WeaverRidge Thursday. Macomb (310), Bloomington (311), Normal Community (320) and Normal West (358) played on a scorching hot afternoon.

Braeden Duncan’s 73 led the Bombers to the win.