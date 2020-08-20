Prep Golf Recap for Aug. 19, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Catholic opened the girls golf season with a 16-stroke win over host Metamora at the Redbird Girls Golf Classic at Metamora Fields on Wednesday.

The Saints were led by Kylie Hundman’s 74 and Faith Glazebrook’s 77. Eureka junior Allison Pacocha, the defending class 1A state champ, was the medalist with a 71.

In boys golf, Prairie Central’s Payton Dunahee fired a 73 to take medalist honors and lead the Hawks to the title at the Mia Gordon Memorial at The Den at Fox Creek on Wednesday.

Normal Community finished second, five shots behind Prairie Central. Washington’s Sam Pershing shot a 76 for runner-up honors.