METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eureka senior Allison Pacocha outdueled Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock in a battle of former state golf champions on Wednesday.

Pacocha, the 2019 girls state champ, shot a 3-under 68 to take medalist honors at the Redbird Classic at Metamora Fields Golf Course. Schrock, who won state as a freshman in 2018, shot a 2-under 69.

Quincy won the team title with a score of 312. Dunlap finished 26 shots back and took second, Morton’s score of 360 was good enough for third.