Prep Golf Sectional Recap for Oct. 12, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area golfers battled golf courses and the elements for their finals rounds of the high school season at sectionals Monday.

Defending girls class 1A state champ U-High beat cross town rival Central Catholic by ten shots to win a rainy Seneca sectional title. U-High sophomore Reagan Kennedy was the medalist with a 74, three shots better than defending state champ Allison Pacocha of Eureka.

At the class 3A Pekin boys sectional, senior Sean Curran of team champion Lincoln-Way Central birdied the first hole of a playoff to beat Pekin senior Mason Minkel for medalist honors at Lick Creek Golf Course. Both players shot 1-over 73.

Pekin finished fourth as a team. Carter Stevenson shot 82, Cooper Theleritis 83 and Tyler Picken 86 for the Dragons.

At the class 2A Peoria sectional, Quincy Notre Dame senior Alex McCulla birdied the first hole of a playoff to beat Bloomington senior TJ Barger for medalist at Kellogg Golf Course after each shot 1-over-73. Macomb won the team title by eight strokes over QND.

U-High was fourth, Prairie Central fifth and Dunlap sixth at the eight-team Peoria sectional.

At the class 1A Sherrard sectional, Brimfield senior Jeremy Ott won medalist honors after a shooting a 5-over 75 and going to a two-hole playoff. Ott beat Dain Richie of Waverly.