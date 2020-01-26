Prep Hoops Highlights for Jan. 25, 2020

It’s championship night at the McLean County Tournament! The Eureka girls and Tremont boys win titles from the Shirk Center Saturday night.

In the girls final, Eureka beat Fieldcrest 62-48 thanks to 23 points from Natalie Anderson, wile Ella Ausmus adds 16 points and 16 rebounds.

In the boys final, Tremont edges out El Paso-Gridley 64-61 to win the championship. The Turks were led by Landon Pflederer who scored 29 points.

Elsewhere, the Bloomington boys and Morton girls pick up wins. Enjoy the highlights!