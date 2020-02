EAST PEORIA, Ill. -- After four years of hard work and dedication, East Peoria wrestler Westbay is one of the top wrestlers in the area at 145 pounds. The Raiders senior holds a 29-4 record this year and is a four year sectional qualifier with over 100 career wins.

"It was a hard come up. Freshman year I was getting beat on by (Washington's Tyler) Delaware, I mean I took some beatings," said Westbay. "So now is my time and I kind of get to put it on some kids. Its a lot funner than getting your face beat in as a freshman and sophomore."