Prep Hoops Roundup for Jan. 28, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A barn burner in the Big 12 Conference between crosstown rivals took center stage Friday night in boys basketball.

Normal Community held off Normal West for a 53-35 victory. It’s the Ironmen’s 16th consecutive victory.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Notre Dame, Manual and Peoria High were all road winners.

In the Mid-Illini, Metamora keeps the top spot in the standings, edging out East Peoria 55-54. The victory marks head coach Danny Grieves 200th win with the Redbirds. Morton and Dunlap were also winners.

Other boys hoops winners include: El Paso-Gridley, Peoria Heights, Illini Bluffs and Brimfield.

The state ranked Brimfield girls knocked off Bushnell-Prairie City 63-29. Enjoy the highlights!