It's rare that high school athletes get a chance to teach their sport to the next generation, but not for Peoria Notre Dame wrestling. Thanks to a partnership with area catholic grade schools that feed into Notre Dame, youth wrestlers have a chance to practice and learn from the Irish two days a week.

"It's just really fun to see them grow. Just because you have kids who start that don't even know how to stand in a stance," said PND senior Grant Peterson. "And then you see them winning matches and it's very gratifying."