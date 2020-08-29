Peoria Senior Organizes 7-On-7 Football Games

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The 2020-2021 high school football season won’t kick off until March 2021, but one area senior took matters into his own hands.

Peoria High senior Dionysius Hogan formed an event he calls “Unite The City.” Hogan invited high school football players from all over central Illinois to Glen Oak Park in Peoria Saturday night to play some 7-on-7 football games.

Without the involvement of coaches or schools, Hogan was able to get players from Richwoods, Notre Dame, Bloomington, Normal West and many other central Illinois schools to come play football.

“I wanted to get everybody in the area around to play a little football,” Hogan said. “As you can see, yesterday was supposed to be us senior’s last first game and (coronavirus) obviously took that away from us. I gotta find some kind of way to keep going.”

The players used the 7-On-7 as a way to have some fun this fall, even though they have to wait six months until they can play competitive football.

“Obviously with the season canceled, it’s tough, but we just come out here and have some fun playing football, what we like to do,” Normal West senior Corey Walker said. “Just have some fun.”

“I love it that everybody gets to come out, have some fun, positive vibes and just play a little football because we are delayed right now,” Peoria High senior Rayshun Buckner said. “So just get out here and have some fun.”

Illinois schools can begin organized fall football practices September 7th in preparation for the spring season.