Prep Soccer Recap for Oct. 26, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Host Central Catholic rallied for one-goal deficits twice on Tuesday and then beat Mendota in penalty kicks to win a class 1A soccer super-sectional, 3-2.

The win sends the Saints to their first state semifinal on Friday night. Central Catholic will play Belleville Althoff at 7 p.m. at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Joe Carter scored both Saints goals in regulation and Central Catholic outscored Mendota 4-2 in the penalty kicks to win the match. Keeper Auston Koch made the game-ending save.

In class 2A: Washington and Morton advanced to the sectional title match with shutout wins at the Dunlap sectional. Washington blanked Geneseo, 4-0 while Morton shut out Streator, 5-0.

The Mid-Illini Conference rivals will meet Friday night at 5 p.m. for the sectional championship.