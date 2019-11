PEORIA, Ill. — Three area teams advanced in boys soccer sectional action on Tuesday.

Dunlap and Notre Dame won semifinal games at the class 2A Galesburg sectional. The two rivals will meet for the sectional title Friday.

Morton beat Mahomet-Seymour, 3-2, to advance to the class 2A Bloomington sectional championship.

U-High’s great season came to a an end in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in penalty kicks in the class 1A super-sectional at the Corn Crib in Normal.