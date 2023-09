PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – Metamora swept Limestone 27-25, 25-20, in a first place showdown between volleyball teams at the the top of the Mid-Illini Conference on Tuesday.

Morton, Dunlap and Pekin also won in volleyball.

In boys soccer, Notre Dame and Normal West played to a scoreless draw, while Morton beat Limestone 2-0. Dunlap and Washington also won.

Enjoy the highlights.