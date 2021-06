PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – During Tuesday night's city council meeting, city leaders followed through on last week's policy session regarding how to spend a portion of its federal aid.

The council unanimously voted to spend $10 million of its $47 million Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to avoid borrowing the same amount to help balance the city's budget. City manager Patrick Urich said using the funds this way means the city won't have to take out a loan, as initially planned, and pay off its interest over time.