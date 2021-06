PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — The Mid-Illini Conference flexed its softball muscle on the first day of the Illinois High School Association postseason on Wednesday.

East Peoria, Washington, Dunlap, and Pekin advanced to the second round with wins. Canton and Metamora received byes, so six of the conference’s eight teams will play Thursday for the right to advance to sectional semifinals.