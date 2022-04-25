PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A busy Monday on the high school sports schedule is highlighted by some impressive results in Mid-Illini Conference baseball.

Conference co-leader Metamora picks up a 1-0 victory at Morton thanks to six scoreless innings from starting pitcher Carson Davis. Tyler Adkins came in to pitch the seventh inning for the Redbirds and registers the save.

The other Mid-Illini co-leader, Washington, got a big day from senior standout Easton Harris in a 21-0 victory at Pekin. Harris hit for the cycle and got the win as the starting pitcher.

In softball, Bloomington beats U-High in nine innings, while Brimfield goes on the road and beats the defending Class 1A state champion Illini Bluffs.

In girls soccer, Normal West gets a crucial 1-0 road win over Big 12 Conference foe Peoria Notre Dame, while Morton got an impressive 5-2 victory at Normal Community.

And in boys lacrosse, Washington went on the road and beat Bloomington-Normal by a score of 17-3. Enjoy the highlights!