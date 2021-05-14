Prep Sports Highlights for May 14, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A thrilling night of high school sports in central Illinois!

In high school baseball, Richwoods picked up a quality victory over Mid-Illini Conference leader East Peoria 4-1 behind a great pitching performance from Kaiden Rixner.

Elsewhere in baseball, Morton, Normal Community, Washington and Dee-Mack also picked up victories. In prep softball, Washington, Bloomington and Normal West were winners.

At the Dunlap Track and Field Invitational, the Eureka boys won the team title behind individual victories from Aiden Sears, Trevor Heffren and Elijah Skutt and wins in three of the four relay events. Enjoy the highlights!