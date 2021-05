PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A premier high school girls soccer game took center stage under the lights Saturday night: Notre Dame plays host to Dunlap in a battle of perennial powers.

Dunlap edged out a 2-1 victory thanks to two goals from Lily Sutter.

Elsewhere, Normal West baseball split a doubleheader against Moline, and the Bloomington-Normal boys lacrosse team lost 11-9 to Lemont. Enjoy the highlights!