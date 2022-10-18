PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Notre Dame soccer defeats Richwoods 6-0 in the 2A regional semifinals.

Dunlap beat Galesburg 4-1 and will face Notre Dame in the regional finals.

Morton beat Metamora 8-0 in their regional tournament and will play Washington in the final. The Panthers advanced after Peoria High forfeited their semifinal match.

U-High soccer beat Monticello 2-1 and scored both their goals in the final 13 minutes of the match.

Metamora clinched the Mid-Illini volleyball championship by beating East Peoria in straight sets.

Normal Community volleyball beat Bloomington in straight sets.