PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Hits for the Cure softball tournament was held at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Saturday, helping raise money for child cancer patients.

Brimfield beat Dunlap on a walk off 4-3 and Canton beat Centennial 10-0.

During the game, Dunlap wore special uniforms and ribbons in memory of Tessa Sutton. The Hits for Cure organization also wanted to remember the impact Tessa left.

It just gives me chills even thinking about it. Dunlap has played with so much heart. They have rallied around Tessa and around that community and we hope we can continue that and to be able to leave a legacy of what Tessa has done. This community has done such a strong job year over year to support children battling cancer and we hope to keep that strong. Chloe Petersen, Hits for the Cure Founder & Child Cancer Survivor

Notre Dame girls soccer beat Chatham Glenwood 1-0 with the lone goal coming from Mya Wardle.