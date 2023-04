PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Washington’s Gavin Lawrence threw a 14-strikeout no-hitter Monday night in a 8-0 baseball win over Pekin.

Eureka baseball beat Tri-Valley 10-0 at Dozer Park in a battle of teams that came in undefeated in Heart of Illinois Conference play.

Other winners included Morton, LVC, Limestone, and East Peoria in baseball along with IVC, Tri-Valley, East Peoria and Canton in softball.

Enjoy the higlights.