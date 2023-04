PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – The Mid-Illini Conference kicked off league play in softball on Tuesday.

In a matchup of state-ranked teams, Metamora beat Washington 6-2 and state-ranked East Peoria beat Limestone 4-3.

Morton was leading Metamora in girls soccer 1-0 in the early minutes of their match when it was interrupted by lightning. It will be made up at a later date.

Other winners included Dunlap and Canton in softball, Galesburg in baseball, and Notre Dame in girls soccer.