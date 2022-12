PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Eureka girls basketball beat Brimfield in a close game 41-35. The game was tied in the final minutes before the Hornets pulled away.

Senior Ellie Cahill hit the three that gave the Hornets the lead for good. Ella Ausmus led scorers with 18 points, including several buckets in the fourth quarter.

Tremont beat Heyworth 49-18 to stay unbeaten in Heart of Illinois conference play.

Dee-Mack beat Ridgeview 61-22.