PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – No. 2 Prairie Central boys basketball beat Eureka 45-34.
Peoria Chrisitian beat El Paso-Gridley 63-59.
Teutopolis beat East Peoria 56-48.
Morton beat IVC 71-47.
Notre Dame girls basketball beat Normal West 77-44 to move to 12-0 on the year.
Normal Community girls basketball beat Urbana 57-20.
At a Peoria Richwoods swim meet, Washington took second overall. Dunlap’s Jack Morris won the 200-yard freestyle.
At a wrestling tournament in Metamora, Peoria High’s Malachai Washington won with a pin in the 195 pounds division.
LeRoy’s Jacob Bischoff and Lucas Armstrong won with a pin in the 220-pound and heavyweights divisions, respectively.