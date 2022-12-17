PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – No. 2 Prairie Central boys basketball beat Eureka 45-34.

Peoria Chrisitian beat El Paso-Gridley 63-59.

Teutopolis beat East Peoria 56-48.

Morton beat IVC 71-47.

Notre Dame girls basketball beat Normal West 77-44 to move to 12-0 on the year.

Normal Community girls basketball beat Urbana 57-20.

At a Peoria Richwoods swim meet, Washington took second overall. Dunlap’s Jack Morris won the 200-yard freestyle.

At a wrestling tournament in Metamora, Peoria High’s Malachai Washington won with a pin in the 195 pounds division.

LeRoy’s Jacob Bischoff and Lucas Armstrong won with a pin in the 220-pound and heavyweights divisions, respectively.