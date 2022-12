PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several state-ranked teams and undefeated programs on the floor Monday night.

No. 2 in 2A boys Prairie Central beat Bloomington.

Canton boys took down 1A state-ranked Peoria Christian 45-39.

Fieldcrest stayed undefeated with a 61-20 win over Lexington.

Havana is now 9-0 after a 27-21 win over Elmwood.