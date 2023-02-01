PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Metamora boys basketball beat Pekin 53-41 Wednesday night on “Tyson Tough Night”. The even was named after head coach Danny Grieves daughter, Nike Grieves Tyson, who is battling breast cancer in Texas.

She sent a message that was read aloud to the arena saying the softball-sized tumor is now nearly undetectable and she is hoping to be through with chemotherapy soon.

Morton boys won over Limestone 59-23.

Several Peoria-area athletes signed letters of intent for National Signing Day. Star Peoria High running back Malachai Washington signed with McKendree University in Illinois. Six of his teammates will head up to Roosevelt University.

At Notre Dame, state-champion soccer goalie Dillon Bare signed with McKendree as well to be their football kicker. His teammate Joel McIntyre signed with D-1 Western Illinois for soccer.

Peoria Richwoods offensive lineman Couri Adkisson will head to D-2 Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri.

All signings are included in this video below.