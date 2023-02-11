PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Boys and girls wrestling had sectional meets Saturday to advance teams to the state tournament in Champaign.

U-High boys basketball beat Central Catholic 58-48 in their third meeting of the season.

In girls opening round playoffs, Peoria Heights beat Farmington and Eureka beat Manual. Eureka’s Ellie Cahill broke a 56-year-old school scoring record.

She finished with 47 points on the day, which is the highest-scoring performance in Eureka history for both boys and girls basketball.