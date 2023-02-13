PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Regional semifinals for girls basketball began Monday night throughout Central Illinois.

Eureka beat Central Catholic 55-53 after being down 16 in the third quarter. The Hornets went on a 25-2 run during the comeback. The Saints missed two free throws in the final minute and a shot at the buzzer that would’ve sent the game to overtime.

Dalia DeJesus went off for 27 points in Dee-Mack’s 53-27 over U-High. Notre Dame sophomore Julia Mingus hit five three-pointers in their 47-17 win over Morton.

Other winners included Peoria High, Dunlap, Washington, Canton, Tremont, Fieldcrest, Brimfield and Havana. Illini Bluffs boys also won in a regular season game.