PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Eureka girls basketball won a thrilling regional final game over Canton in overtime 61-55. Ellie Cahill finished with 28 points and Ella Ausmus with 18.

Brimfield, Normal West, Prairie Central and Ridgeview lost in their respective regional finals.

The Normal Community boys beat Normal West, 59-47, forcing the Wildcats to share the Big 12 title with Manual.

Dax Gentes from El Paso-Gridley and Kannon Webster from Washington are among the area wrestlers advancing to Saturday’s IHSA wrestling state finals matches.