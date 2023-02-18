PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – 11 Central Illinois wrestlers competed for state championship’s in their respective weight classes on Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Washington’s Cannon Webster won his third state title in 2A 145. Also winning for the Panthers was Justin Hoffer won in a 5-2 decision in 2A 220.

For Illini Bluff’s Paul Ishikawa, he won state in 2021 but lost last year in double overtimes during the semifinal bout.

This year, he won in overtime to end an undefeated season with a state championship in 1A 145.

Regional quarterfinals for boys basketball were held Saturday. Winners included Notre Dame, Princeville, Peoria Christian, Peoria Heights, Tremont and Elmwood.

At Normal Community won the boy’s sectional swim meet in Pekin. Washington was second and Normal West was third.