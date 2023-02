PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – There will be an all-Central Illinois 3A sectional final in girls basketball after Peoria High and Washington won their respective games on Tuesday.

Peoria High beat Galesburg 63-34 and Washington defeated Geneso 58-41. They will face off in the Sectional Final on Thursday with a spot in the state quarterfinals on the line.

Other sectional semifinal winners included Normal Community, Havana, Dee-Mack, Fieldcrest and Eureka.