PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Sophia Remmel hit a buzzer-beating three for Dunlap to hand Washington their first Mid-Illini Conference loss Saturday afternoon 47-44.

Morton beat East Peoria 40-36 with Wes Gudeman hitting two free throws with three seconds left to put the game out of reach.

Other basketball winners included Normal Community, Normal West, Metamora and Limestone boys.

Washington boys wrestling won yet another regional championship and boys swimming won the Mid-Illini Conference swim meet.

Enjoy the highlights.