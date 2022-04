PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Easton Harris tossed a seven-inning no-hitter and struck out 11 as Washington beat host Dunlap 2-0 on Monday.

Morton, East Peoria, Metamora, Notre Dame, U-High, Brimfield, Tremont, Midwest Central, Peoria Christian, and Illini Bluffs also won high school baseball games Monday.

East Peoria, Metamora, Bloomington, Brimfield and Illini Bluffs were among the softball winners. Dunlap beat Normal West, 3-1 in girls soccer.

Enjoy the highlights.