Prep Sports Recap for April 12, 2021: IHSA Updates Mask Rules, Normal Community Wins Soccer Thriller, Princeville Volleyball Still Perfect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Traditional spring high school sports begin competition this week.

Athletes in the low-risk, outdoor sports of baseball, softball, tennis and track and field won’t have to wear masks while competing, the Illinois High School Association announced Monday night.

On the field, Normal Community’s Bradley Doellman scored in final minute of the game to lead the Ironmen past Dunlap, 3-2. Quincy Notre Dame handed Peoria Notre Dame a 6-2 soccer loss.

Princeville improved to 12–0 on the volleyball season with a tsraight sets win over Kewanee Wethersfield. Manual beat Champaign Central, 30-12, in prep football.

Enjoy the highlights.