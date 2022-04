PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jenna Samp scored in the 77th minute to lift Morton to a 1-0 win over host Washington in a key Mid-Illini Conference girls soccer game Tuesday.

Dunlap blanked Metamora, 3-0, in soccer. Washington, Metamora, East Peoria, IVC, and Princeville were among the softball winners.

Normal Community, Dunlap, Peoria Christian, Delavan, Illini Bluffs and Midwest Central were among the baseball winners Tiuesday.

Enjoy the highlights.