PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ethan Hurst homered and drove in four runs leading Morton to a 5-0 win over visiting Metamora in high school baseball on Wednesday.

Pitchers Tate Roley and Noah Suttles combined to strike out 16 in the win for Morton (10-1).

Other baseball winners included East Peoria, Dunlap, Pekin, and Brimfield-Elmwood. Washington and Normal West won in soccer.

And ten student-athletes at Eureka High School signed their college commitment letters in a ceremony at the school Wednesday. They were Ella Ausmus with Illinois College volleyball, Justis Bachman with Wartburg College football, Charlie Bardwell with Olivet Nazarene cross country and track, Carson Gold with Wisconsin-Platteville football and track, Zech Lapp with Monmouth College football, Reagan Linder with Illinois Central College softball, Cameron Manning with Wartburg College football, Austin Wiegand with Carl Sandburg College baseball and Dakota Wiegand with Monmouth College football.

Enjoy the highlights.