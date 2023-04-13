PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Silvia Franzoni singled to left with the bases loaded bringing home the go-ahead run in a three-run tenth inning as Washington won at East Peoria, 6-3, in a battle of state ranked softball teams.

Franzoni’s two-out, two-run double off Meadow Terry in the sixth tied the game 3-3. Carly Vaughn drove in a run on an infield out and Bailey Herrick singled home another run in the tenth for Washington.

Gracie Luna belted a homer for East Peoria which led 3-1 after three innings.

Other softball winners Thursday included Pekin and Illini Bluffs. Normal Community and Brimfield-Elmwood were among the baseball winners.

Notre Dame beat Normal Community 2-0 in soccer, while Rochester rallied to beat Morton 4-3.

Enjoy the highlights.