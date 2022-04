PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — East Peoria’s Emily Compton tossed her second consecutive no-hitter in a 9-0 win over host Dunlap on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the junior righthander didn’t allow a hit in a complete game win over Limestone.

Washington, Metamora, Limestone, Normal Community, Olympia and Illini Bluffs were among the other softball winners on Thursday.

Host Washington beat Dunlap, 11-1, in baseball.

Enjoy the highlights.