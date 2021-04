PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Mid-Illini soccer title won’t be decided until Saturday.

Dunlap and Morton payed to a 1-1 draw at McClallen Park on Thursday night. The Eagles, still unbeaten in the conference, must beat Metamora on Saturday to win the M-I title outright, otherwise it could be shared by multiple schools.

IVC won its baseball opener at Metamora; U-High scored 19 runs in a softball victory at East Peoria.

Enjoy the highlights.