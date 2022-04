PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Avery Wapp struck out 19 batters and tossed a no-hitter against Morton at a chilly Birchwood Park on Monday.

Wapp also drive in the game’s first run on an RBI double to left in the fourth inning.

Brimfield and Tremont won baseball games at home Tuesday. Dunlap was a winner in boys lacrosse.

Enjoy the highlights.