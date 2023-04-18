PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton has its boys basketball coach.

Morton hired Roanoke-Benson coach and athletic director Abe Zeller on Tuesday night. Zeller took the Rockets to the class 1A state basketball tournament that was eventually canceled in the first days of the COVID pandemic.

Zeller replaces Matt Franks, who resigned at the end of this past season.

Elsewhere, Notre Dame won a big girls soccer game atop the Big 12 standings with a 3-0 victory at Normal West. Richwoods, Dunlap and Morton also won soccer games Tuesday.

Normal Community, Morton, Dunlap, IVC, Delavan, and Illini Bluffs were among the baseball winners. Washington, Metamora, East Peoria, Pekin, Illini Bluffs and Olympia among the softball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.