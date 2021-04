PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- Winning baseball games. Raising money for the fight against cancer. Celebrate and honor the life of Mitch Janssen. That's what Bradley baseball accomplished this weekend at Dozer Park.

Bradley beat Southern Illinois 8-0 Sunday behind a terrific pitching performance from Brooks Gosswein, who allowed just one hit across eight innings of work while striking out eight batters.