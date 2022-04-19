PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington scored a run in the 8th inning to beat Morton, 1-0, in a first-place showdown in Mid-Illini Conference baseball at Wisher Field on Tuesday.

Metamora beat Dunlap, 4-3, to keep pace with Washington. Both schools are undefeated in Mid-Illini play.

Normal Community, Limestone, IVC, Brimfield and Midwest Central were among the other high school baseball winners. Bloomington, Metamora, East Peoria, Washington and Brimfield were among the high school softball winners.

Notre Dame got a second-half goal from Casey Rodgers to beat Normal Community in a Big 12 Conference girls soccer showdown.

Enjoy the highlights.